Gladson Awako 'dreams' of playing for Black Stars

Great Olympics midfielder, Gladson Awako has said that it would be a dream for him to play for the Senior National team, the Black Stars.
According to Gladson Awako, who is among the stand out players in the ongoing 2020/21 Ghana Premier League and was the league's best player for January said it is the wish of every player to wear the colours of his country.
The 31-year-old part of the winning team for Ghana in the 2009 U-20 World Cup on Egyptian soil said he will not take it lightly should be given the chance to join the Black Stars.
"It's every player's dream to get the chance to play for the national team so by God's grace if I get the chance and if the coach feels Gladson is doing well and derserves it, I will take that opportunity and make good use of that," he told Ghanaweb.
According to reports, the Ghana Football Association has reportedly informed Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor to prepare a locally-assembled squad of 23 players for Ghana’s games against South Africa and Sao Tome next month.
This due to the coronavirus and its restriction as there is the possibility of the majority of the clubs not releasing their players for the assignment, the GFA advised.
Ghana has nine points from the first four games and is first on the Group C table with South Africa.
Ghana will play South Africa on March 22 before hosting Sao Tome and Principe in the final Group C qualifier on March 30.