Goalkeeper Frank Andoh lauds Normalization Committee' decision for stop-gap competition

Safest pair of hands for Ebusua Dwarfs Frank Andoh has lauded the Normalization Committee for the introduction of the new stop-gap competition.
The competition is expected to revive football in the country following the suspension of all officially organized football activities due to an investigation by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.
However, the Normalization Committee has introduced a stop-gap competition for clubs whilst they continue with the reformation of Ghana Football and Frank can't wait for the competition to start since the halt on football activities is having a toil on them.
“I think the special tournament by the Normalisation Committee is a good idea since it will keep we the players and clubs active as a whole,” Andoh told footballmadeinghana.com.
“The suspension of the league has really affected our fitness as well as our finances. The return of our football will do us more good.”
“I hope this year the level of our league will be high so that players will love to stay in the country and it will attract more foreigners also.” He added.
The Normalisation Committee is meeting the clubs today to discuss the way forward for Ghana football.