GOAT: Novak Djokovic closes Grand Slam gap on Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer

Savelugu Hospital to shut down over increase in Covid-19 cases The Savelugu Government Hospital in the Northern Region is to shut down on…

Everton beat Liverpool at Anfield for first time since 1999 Everton secured a first Premier League win at Anfield in 22 years as goals from…

Manchester City beat Arsenal to extend winning streak to 18 games Manchester City extended their winning run to 18 games as they continued their…

Inusah Fuseini faces court today over 'parallel government' comment Member of Parliament for Tamale Central Inusah Fuseini is set to appear before…