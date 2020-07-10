GOC President Ben Nunoo Mensah calls for transparency in YEA package to national athletes

Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has called on National Federations (NF) to be transparent and show integrity in choosing those who would qualify for the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) Package.
The Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) for the Youth Employment Agency financial support to our athletes was signed on we July 8 by the YEA and the NSA, the ministry's implementing agency.
The GOC president said his outfit will be taking a backstage (so that the NFs can deal directly with the YEA/NSA.
He suggested that each federation head should write to the DG, NSA submitting a list of the selected national team athletes, and warned that these athletes must not be employed in any state agency or institution.
"It can capture all elite and needy national team athletes from the Federation. who must write on their letterhead and signed by President of the Federation, copied to the President of the GOC. For disabled sports, a copy must be given to the President of the NPC" he said.
He appealed to Federation heads to help in making the initiative successful so that it can be increased in January 2021.
The distribution is 500 slots going to football, which would be going to the 16 premier female clubs, 400 slots going to able sportsmen/women and 100 applications for para-athletes.
Meanwhile, many national athletes have hailed the initiative and thanked the government, Ministry of Youth and Sports, YEA, GOC and the NSA.
Source: modernghana