Godwin Attram threatens to recall Christopher Nettey from Kotoko

Bankroller of Attram De' Visser Soccer Academy, Godwin Attram has threatened to recall Christopher Nettey from Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko after negotiations hit a snag.
Nettey, 21, has been one of the brightest spot in the Porcupines set up this season after joining on a loan deal from the lower-tier side.
He has made the right-back spot his own featuring in all of the Reds nine games in the on-going 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.
According to reports, Attram has placed a price tag of $400,000 on the player which Kotoko believe it is too expensive.
Speaking to Oyerepa FM, the ex-Black Stars players said, "I will talk at the right time. You can ask the Kotoko people, when the time is right I will come out but they should know that the player had gotten exposure before he joined Kotoko, he travelled outside which earned him a national team call-up."
"I might be tempted to recall my player when the need arises."
Christopher Nettey has had spells with clubs in Holland with PSV Eindhoven topping the list.
Nettey aided Asante Kotoko to a 1-0 victory over Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams, Dawu. Due to his exceptional performance on the day, he was adjudged the man-of-the-match.
