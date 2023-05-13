Gov't to renovate Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale

The government has commenced renovation works for all the sporting facilities across the country.
The Minister for Youth and Sports Minister, Mr Mustapha Ussif, announced this when he inspected the Aliu Mahama stadium in Tamale on Thursday to learn firsthand some of the flaws of the stadium and plan towards renovating it.
Mr Ussif acknowledged that the stadium required significant renovations to make it fit for sporting activities.
“The regional director briefed me that this facility has 10 years’ lifespan for renovation to be done. So that is the essence of this inspection to see the challenges this facility is going through and take steps to renovate it,” he noted.
According to the minister, “We started with the Accra Sports Stadium, where the 1st,2nd and 3rd phases are done and completed. We moved to the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi 1st phase is done, the contractor is about to move to the site for the 2nd phase and Essipong is currently being worked on,” he emphasized.
He directed the necessary process should be initiated for contractual approvals before the renovation begins.