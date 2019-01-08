Government provides financial package for special competition- Normalization Committee

President of the normalization committee Dr Kofi Amoah has disclosed that the government of Ghana has released funds for a stop -gap competition.
This he opined in a meeting held on Tuesday, January 8, 2019, with club owners.
“The funds for this competition is coming from the government,” President of the Normalisation Committee Dr Kofi Amoah revealed at the meeting.
Football has been dormant in the country since an investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas with expose corruption in the game. The Normalization Committee has been tasked by FIFA to bring football into normalcy.
Club owners has been calling for a stop-gap competittion to keep the players active as the Normalisation Committe continues with their work.
The competition which is meant for Premier and Division One clubs is to fill the void created by the halt on all officially organized football competitions since June 2018.
The new competition, which will keep all the clubs active during the GFA Normalisation process, as well as produce Ghana’s representatives for the next Caf Champions League and Confederations Cup respectively, is scheduled to start on January 26, 2019, and end on April 21, 2019.
