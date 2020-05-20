Government urged to support football clubs

AMA pulls down over 400 structures at Jamestown The Accra Metropolitan Assembly, AMA has pulled down over 400 structures at…

Premier League clubs allowed to train in small groups Premier League clubs have agreed to stage one of the return to training…

Video: Sista Afia and Freda Rhymz clash at TV3 premises The 'beef' between female musicians Sista Afia and Freda Rhymz just took a new…

Watford captain says he will not return to training Watford captain Troy Deeney says he will not return to training because he…