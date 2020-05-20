Government urged to support football clubs

President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Kwabena Yeboah is calling on government to come to the aid of football clubs in the country amid the Coronavirus crisis.
All football competitions in the country have been suspended to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Ghana's coronavirus cases as at Wednesday, May 20 is 6,096 with 1,773 recoveries and 31 deaths.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected almost every sector of the economy and government is expected to give out some relief funds to small and medium enterprises.
Government is set to distribute stimulus package to ease down the financial challenges suffered by scetors due to the coronavirus
About two hundred thousand small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) are expected to benefit from loans from the GH?600 million government stimulus package.
Most Ghanaian clubs have also been affected by Covid-19 as their traditional means of revenue being the gate proceeds during match days has been halted due to the suspension of the league.
And ace broadcaster Kwabena Yeboah has urged the government to include the GFA in their stimulus package.
"The Ministry of Youth and Sports and the central government must in a way try and come to the aid of the football association and by extension the clubs to ensure their survival,” he told Joy FM.
“Because there is absolutely no way that if they do not benefit from the form of stimulus package from the central government, these clubs can survive. The only way these clubs is for the central government to come to their aid.”