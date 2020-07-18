GPL clubs call for meeting with GFA over Covid-19 relief fund

Ghana Premier League are calling for a meeting with the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association over the disbursement of FIFA and CAF Covid-19 relief fund.
Some club administrators have expressed concern over how the financial package was disbursed. The GFA on Wednesday released the breakdown of how they plan to share the yet to be received $1.8 million Covid-19 relief fund from CAF and FIFA.
Speaking to Kumasi Based Oyerepa FM, Nana Kwame Nketiah, President of Berekum Chelsea has revealed that GPL clubs are seeking a dialogue with the country's governing football association.
According to him, the top teir clubs want the ExCo to expatiate why they would be given a meagre $15000 each from the financial package.
"Premier League Clubs want to meet the GFA Prez and his EXCO on the disbursement of the FIFA Covid-19 Fund, we want explanations because the $15000 is not enough. Monies have been allocated to sectors which shouldn't be so.
Meanwhile, president of the New Edubiase Abdu Salam Yakubu is reported to have rejected COVID-19 financial relief package from the GFA over what he described as unfair treatment of Division One clubs.
The football administrator said the disbursement of the money is unfair hence will not accept it.
“I won’t come to a meeting with any club or club official. Everybody should take their own decision but me as the bankroller of Edubiase I have rejected the money because we have not been treated fairly by the ExCo,” he told Asempa FM.
“We [Division One League clubs] have reps on the ExCo but I strongly feel that they are not fighting the course of the Division One League clubs,” he added.
In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, world football governing body, FIFA and the Continent’s governing body, CAF have thought it wise to alleviate the financial burden of its members.
Clubs from the various leagues, the national teams, Beach Soccer, Futsal, as well as other bodies will receive money to mitigate the financial challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.