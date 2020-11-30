GPL: GFA postpones five fixtures indefinitely

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) through a statement has announced that they have postponed some matches of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League indefinitely.
According to the country's football governing body, the decision is due to the upcoming December 7 general elections as well as Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold's participation in the CAF competitions.
In the said statement it further revealed a new date would be announced for the fixtures that have been postponed.
"The Ghana Football Association would like to hereby inform Premier League clubs and stakeholders that five fixtures have been postponed indefinitely.
This is because of the 2020 General Elections scheduled for December 07, 2020 as well as Asante Kotoko SC and AshantiGold’s involvement in the 2020/21 CAF Inter club competitions.
The games are as follows:
- Aduana Stars FC vs Accra Hearts of Oak – Week 1
- Accra Great Olympics FC vs Asante Kotoko SC – Week 3
- AshantiGold SC vs King Faisal FC – Week 3
- Medeama SC vs Asante Kotoko SC – Week 4
- Bechem United FC vs AshantiGold SC – Week 4
A new date would be communicated in due course. All stakeholders are to take note and act accordingly."
On Monday, December 7, 2020, Ghanaian electorates will be heading to some 38 thousand polling stations to elect a President who shall be the head of state. On the same day, 275 Members of Parliament will be elected to form the eighth parliament of Ghana’s fourth republic. The President and the MPs are elected every four years.
Eleven political parties and one independent candidate will compete in the Presidential election.