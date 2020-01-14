PrimeNewsGhana

GPL: Match officials for week 4 announced

By Vincent Ashitey

The match officials for matchweek 4 of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season have been appointed.

Kick-offs are 15:00 GMT with Legon Cities match against Ashantigold scheduled to kick off at 7pm.

Here are the match officials for the mid-week matches:

  • BEREKUM CHELSEA Vs DREAMS FC

Venue: Berekum Ref: Bernard Dumfe

Asst 1: Bawa Haruna

Asst 2: Alhassan Abdulai

4th Ref: Mahama Ewuntoma

M/C: Paul Ayamba

  • ELEVEN WONDERS Vs ADUANA STARS SC

Venue: TechimanRef: Emmanuel Eshun

Asst 1: Tijani Mohammed

Asst 2: Thomas Ngindieye

4th Ref: Emmanuel Tampuri

M/C: Mike Amedior

  • GREAT OLYMPICS Vs KARELA UNITED

Venue: Accra

Ref: Ali Musah

Asst 1: Emmanuel Dolagbanu

Asst 2: Richard Appiah

4th Ref: Bashiru Dauda

M/C: James Adjei

READ ALSO: GPL: Legon Cities announce ticket prices for AshantiGold clash

  • DWARFS Vs LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS

Venue: Cape Coast

Ref: Thomas Alibo

Asst 1: Isaac Nyamekye

Asst 2: John Nyavor

4th Ref: Eric Owusu Peprah

M/C: Nana Opare Akufu

  • LEGON CITIES Vs ASHGOLD

Venue: Accra

Ref: Joshua Samadji

Asst 1: Kofi Kyei Andoh

Asst 2: Frederick Danful

4th Ref: Akudzi Martins

M/C: Andrews Tamakloe

  • MEDEAMA Vs ASANTE KOTOKO ​​​​​​​

Venue: Tarkwa

Ref: Latif Adaari

Asst 1: courage Kuechufia

Asst 2: Shine Ayitey

4th Ref: Jones Akubiem

M/C: C.M Atsatsa

  • INTER ALLIES Vs ELMINA SHARKS ​​​​​​​

Venue: Accra

Ref: George M. Vormawah

Asst 1: Patrick Papala

Asst 2: Ali Timuah Baah

4th Ref: Frederick Samena

M/C: Augustine Asante

READ ALSO: We will travel the length of Ghana for coverage of 2019/20 season - StarTimes

  • WAFA Vs ACCRA HEARTS OF OAK

Venue: Sogakope

Ref: Alphonse Atiapa

Asst 1: Emmanuel Allou Atebson

Asst 2: Seidu Dauda

4th Ref: Christopher Asante

M/C: Felix Adjetey Sowah

  • KING FAISAL Vs BECHEM UNITED

Venue: Kumasi

Ref: Benjamin Kwame Sefah

Asst 1: Mumuni Fuseini

Asst 2: Francis Bonzie Arthur

4th Ref: Wiseman Ghansah

M/C: Awudu Dyan