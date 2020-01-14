GPL: Match officials for week 4 announced

The match officials for matchweek 4 of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season have been appointed.
Kick-offs are 15:00 GMT with Legon Cities match against Ashantigold scheduled to kick off at 7pm.
Here are the match officials for the mid-week matches:
- BEREKUM CHELSEA Vs DREAMS FC
Venue: Berekum Ref: Bernard Dumfe
Asst 1: Bawa Haruna
Asst 2: Alhassan Abdulai
4th Ref: Mahama Ewuntoma
M/C: Paul Ayamba
- ELEVEN WONDERS Vs ADUANA STARS SC
Venue: TechimanRef: Emmanuel Eshun
Asst 1: Tijani Mohammed
Asst 2: Thomas Ngindieye
4th Ref: Emmanuel Tampuri
M/C: Mike Amedior
- GREAT OLYMPICS Vs KARELA UNITED
Venue: Accra
Ref: Ali Musah
Asst 1: Emmanuel Dolagbanu
Asst 2: Richard Appiah
4th Ref: Bashiru Dauda
M/C: James Adjei
READ ALSO: GPL: Legon Cities announce ticket prices for AshantiGold clash
- DWARFS Vs LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS
Venue: Cape Coast
Ref: Thomas Alibo
Asst 1: Isaac Nyamekye
Asst 2: John Nyavor
4th Ref: Eric Owusu Peprah
M/C: Nana Opare Akufu
- LEGON CITIES Vs ASHGOLD
Venue: Accra
Ref: Joshua Samadji
Asst 1: Kofi Kyei Andoh
Asst 2: Frederick Danful
4th Ref: Akudzi Martins
M/C: Andrews Tamakloe
- MEDEAMA Vs ASANTE KOTOKO
Venue: Tarkwa
Ref: Latif Adaari
Asst 1: courage Kuechufia
Asst 2: Shine Ayitey
4th Ref: Jones Akubiem
M/C: C.M Atsatsa
- INTER ALLIES Vs ELMINA SHARKS
Venue: Accra
Ref: George M. Vormawah
Asst 1: Patrick Papala
Asst 2: Ali Timuah Baah
4th Ref: Frederick Samena
M/C: Augustine Asante
READ ALSO: We will travel the length of Ghana for coverage of 2019/20 season - StarTimes
- WAFA Vs ACCRA HEARTS OF OAK
Venue: Sogakope
Ref: Alphonse Atiapa
Asst 1: Emmanuel Allou Atebson
Asst 2: Seidu Dauda
4th Ref: Christopher Asante
M/C: Felix Adjetey Sowah
- KING FAISAL Vs BECHEM UNITED
Venue: Kumasi
Ref: Benjamin Kwame Sefah
Asst 1: Mumuni Fuseini
Asst 2: Francis Bonzie Arthur
4th Ref: Wiseman Ghansah
M/C: Awudu Dyan