Great Olympics reports Langabel to the Police

Ghana Premier League club Great Olympics have reported one of its supporter Joseph Langabel to the police over the abuse of the club's players.
According to the club, the said supporter abused the players after yesterday's thumping 4-0 loss to Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchweek 14 of the Ghana Premier League.
An offical statement from the club said they condemn act and have lodged a formal complain with the Ghana Police. The release further called on the National Sports Authority to protect sports personalities at the Stadium.
"We condemn such barbaric act in no uncertain terms! We urge the boys to put that shameful experience behind them as a formal complaint has been lodged with the Ghana Police Service. We shall get back to winning ways! OLY Dade!
A certain Joseph Langabel’s nonsensical behavior and abuse of our players immediately after our game against
Hearts of Oak yesterday has no place in modern game of football. The players who play for us are humans with blood flowing through veins who deserve some respect!
We further wish to condemn the act of the security officials at the stadium who gleefully watched the said Langabel carry out such condemnable acts of violence on our players.
We call on the National Sports Authority to safeguard the security of our sports men and women at the stadium!"
Great Olympics lie 15th on the Ghana Premier League standings a place above relegation zone.