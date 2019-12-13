Great Olympics to face ‪Inter Allies in friendly on Saturday

Ghana Premier League sides Inter Allies FC and Great Olympics are set to engage in a friendly encounter on Saturday, December 14 at the Teshie MATS Park.
The match is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 pm and there will be no gate fees charged.
The Inter Allies have been involved in series of friendly games under the tutelage of head coach Tony Lokko likewise Great Olympics who have been keeping up in shape for the new season.
The match serves as a warm-up friendly for both sides ahead of the 2019/20 season set to kick start on the weekend of December 27-29 across all match venues.