Guardiola signs two-year Manchester City contract extension

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2025.
Guardiola has won 11 trophies, including four Premier League titles, during six years at Etihad Stadium.
The 51-year-old Spaniard has taken charge of 374 games and is City’s second longest-serving manager.
“From day one I felt something special being here. I cannot be in a better place,” said Guardiola.
“I am so pleased to be staying at Manchester City for another two years.
“I can’t say thank you enough to everyone at the club for trusting me. I am happy and comfortable, and I have everything I need to do my job as best as possible.
“I know the next chapter of this club will be amazing for the next decade. It happened over the last 10 years, and it will happen in the next 10 years because this club is so stable.
“I still have the feeling there is more we can achieve together and that is why I want to stay and continue fighting for trophies.”
Guardiola's existing deal at the Etihad Stadium expires at the end of the season.