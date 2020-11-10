Gyan to wear iconic No.3 as Legon Cities release squad numbers for the 2020/21 campaign

Legon Cities have confirmed their squad list for the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League and marquee signing Asamoah Gyan has been handed his favourite number 3 jersey.
Gyan signed a one-year deal with the ‘Royals’ ahead of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League and is expected to use his worth of experience to aid the club as they hope to finish in a respectable position at the end of the season.
Gyan, who is the top goalscorer in Black Stars’ history with 51 goals makes a return to the Ghanaian top-flight, 17 years after leaving Liberty Professionals.
The former Sunderland striker scored 10 goals in 16 games before he left Liberty in 2003 to embark on a career that incorporated spells in Italy, France, England, Turkey, China and the United Arab Emirates.
He has scored 168 goals for nine clubs.
Gyan was not the only addition Legon Cities made ahead of the new season.
The club also bolstered their squad with Matthew Anim-Cudjoe, Raphael Ocloo, Baba Mahama, Jonah Attuaquaye, Ali Braimah Foster, Nicholas Gyan, Micheal Ampadu, Joseph Adjei, Samuel Norgbey, Vincent Adu Gyamfi, Elvis Opoku, Nasiru Moro, David Cudjoe.
The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League is expected to commence on the 14 November and Legon Cities open their campaign against Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium at 6:00 pm.
Below is the list of registered Legon Cities players for the 2020/2021 football season.