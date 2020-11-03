I won't hesitate to relinquish my captaincy to Gyan - Legon Cities' Fatau Dauda

Legon Cities captain Fatau Dauda says he will not have any qualms of giving the armband to new signing Asamoah Gyan out of respect he has for him.
According to Dauda, he will not think twice of relinquishing the leadership duties to his 'senior' as believes it is a sign of respect to Gyan.
“I will not hesitate to relinquish my captaincy to Asamoah Gyan. I don’t need management of Legon Cities to tell me that, he’s my senior and I need to give him that respect unless he doesn’t want it.
“I will give him the band anytime he’s on the pitch”, Fatau Dauda said in an interview with Oyerepa FM.
Legon Cities over the weekend won all the big talking points when they officially announced the signing of the Black stars general captain, Gyan on the transfer deadline day.
Gyan signed a one-year deal with the ‘Royals’ ahead of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League and is expected to use his worth of experience to aid the club as they hope to finish in a respectable position at the end of the season.