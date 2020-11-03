Prime News Ghana

I won't hesitate to relinquish my captaincy to Gyan - Legon Cities' Fatau Dauda

By Vincent Ashitey
Legon Cities captain Fatau Dauda says he will not have any qualms of giving the armband to new signing Asamoah Gyan out of respect he has for him.

According to Dauda, he will not think twice of relinquishing the leadership duties to his 'senior' as believes it is a sign of respect to Gyan.

“I will not hesitate to relinquish my captaincy to Asamoah Gyan. I don’t need management of Legon Cities to tell me that, he’s my senior and I need to give him that respect unless he doesn’t want it.

“I will give him the band anytime he’s on the pitch”, Fatau Dauda said in an interview with Oyerepa FM.

Legon Cities over the weekend won all the big talking points when they officially announced the signing of the Black stars general captain, Gyan on the transfer deadline day.

Gyan signed a one-year deal with the ‘Royals’ ahead of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League and is expected to use his worth of experience to aid the club as they hope to finish in a respectable position at the end of the season.

Gyan, who is the top goalscorer in Black Stars’ history with 51 goals makes a return to the Ghanaian top-flight, 17 years after leaving Liberty Professionals.

The former Sunderland striker scored 10 goals in 16 games before he left Liberty in 2003 to embark on a career that incorporated spells in Italy, France, England, Turkey, China and the United Arab Emirates.

He has scored 168 goals for nine clubs. During an illustrious international career, Gyan not only scored at several Africa Cup of Nations but also became the highest scoring African in World Cup history – with six goals.

Gyan was not the only addition Legon Cities made ahead of the new season. 

The club also bolstered their squad with  Matthew Anim-Cudjoe, Raphael Ocloo, Baba Mahama, Jonah Attuaquaye, Ali Braimah Foster, Nicholas Gyan, Micheal Ampadu, Joseph Adjei, Samuel Norgbey, Vincent Adu Gyamfi, Elvis Opoku, Nasiru Moro, David Cudjoe.

The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League is expected to commence on the weekend of 13-15 November. Legon Cities open the campaign against Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium. 

 