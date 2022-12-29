Haaland hits 20 Premier League goals with double in win over Leeds

Erling Haaland scored his 19th and 20th Premier League goals of the season as Manchester City recorded a 3-1 victory over Leeds at Elland Road.
Rodri’s goal on the stroke of half-time gave City the breakthrough and Haaland registered on the scoresheet twice in the second half. Pascal Struijk grabbed a consolation for Leeds.
The early signs were ominous for Leeds as Haaland was slipped in with less than a minute on the clock but was repelled by Illan Meslier, who would go on to have a busy night.
City began to pile on the pressure as half-time approached, with Gundogan testing Meslier and Jack Grealish thrice failing to hit the target from presentable opportunities.
The visitors finally got their opener in first half added-time when Meslier parried Riyad Mahrez’s shot into the path of Rodri who was left with a simple tap-in.
Leeds were the creators of their own undoing at the start of the second half when Liam Cooper’s loose pass was intercepted by Grealish who unselfishly rolled it to Haaland who slotted City’s second into an empty net.
Grealish registered his second assist of the night when he found Haaland at the near post with a neat cut-back and the former Dortmund striker tucked a first-time effort past Meslier.
The Leeds fans had something to cheer when Struijk grabbed his second goal of the season with an excellent header from Sam Greenwood’s corner delivery, but it proved to be just a consolation.
Haaland spurned an excellent chance for a hat-trick, and, at the opposite end, Joe Gelhardt almost set up a grandstand finish with a shot that went just wide.
The result moves Man City above Newcastle into second, five points adrift of Arsenal, while Leeds remain 15th, just two points above the relegation zone.
