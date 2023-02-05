Harry Kane breaks Jimmy Greaves' record as Spurs defeat Manchester City

Harry Kane broke Jimmy Greaves' record to become Tottenham's all-time leading scorer as they inflicted a blow to Manchester City's title-defence with a 1-0 win in a frantic encounter.
Kane punished Rodri's error in possession on the edge of his own box by scoring his 267th goal in Spurs colours (15) as City failed to take advantage of league leaders Arsenal's defeat at Everton on Saturday.
Spurs held on despite Cristian Romero's late red card for a second bookable offence to ensure City have now lost all five of their games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and remain five points behind the Gunners in their race for a third successive title.
Spurs, meanwhile, move to within a point of the top four having played a game more than their rivals after recording three consecutive wins for just the second time this season with one of their best performances of the campaign.
Tottenham visit Leicester next up on February 11; kick-off 3pm, before they return to their Champions League campaign with a last-16 trip to AC Milan on February 14; kick-off 8pm.
Manchester City's next challenge is a game with Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on February 12; kick-off 4.30pm. They then visit leaders Arsenal on February 15; kick-off 8pm.
Skysports