Hearts, Kotoko face tricky ties, Aduana play Medeama in top linear of Ghana Premier matchday 7

The matchday 7 round of matches of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League is coming off this weekend as Aduana Stars take on Medeama in the top linear.
Bechem United v Berekum Chelsea
Bechem United will be coming up against leaders Berekum Chelsea in a regional derby on matchday 7 on Sunday. Bechem will be hoping to appease their fans after last Friday's defeat to Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium but they face a daunting task against Chelsea who are yet to lose a game in the ongoing season and top the league with 14 points.
Aduana Stars vs Medeama
The biggest clash of this weekend is in-form Aduana Stars will going head-to-head with Medeama SC. The two teams make up the top three in the league currently.
Aduana Stars have been in fine form since the start of the campaign. The Ogya boys have earned 13 points from a possible 18 and boast of the best attack in the league so far with 10 goals scored, at least one more than anyone else.
Yahaya Mohammed has been the star of the show. He leads the goal-scoring charts with six strikes. Coach W.O Tandoh’s men are now in 2nd place and will aim to get one over Medeama.
Medeama have also been excellent so far this season. The Mauve and Yellows have recorded 13 points after six games and are in 3rd place as a result. Medeama will aim to clinch their first away win of the season.
Asante Kotoko vs Liberty Professionals
Asante Kotoko will aim at building on their away win against bitterest rivals Hearts of Oak last Sunday as they come up against Liberty Professionals.
Liberty Professionals also have a record to protect when they travel to Kumasi to face the Porcupine Warriors. The Scientific Soccer Lads are unbeaten in their away games played this season. They have recorded 2 wins and a draw. Coach David Ocloo’s side beat both Dwarfs and WAFA 2-1 on the road while drawing 0-0 with Berekum Chelsea at the Berekum Golden City Park. They will be all geared up for this match.
The match will be the played behind closed doors as part of GFA imposed sanctions on Asante Kotoko.
AshantiGold v Ebusua Dwarfs
AshantiGold are currently in a patchy run of form in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season. After a bright start to the season, they have picked up only a point in their last three games and will be aiming to get back to winning ways as they lock horns with struggling side Ebusua Dwarfs.
Since the start of the season, Ebusua Dwarfs have lost five games, the most among the Ghanaian top flight clubs. The Mysterious Dwarfs have allowed 12 goals this season, the joint highest in the league and have only scored five in six encounters.
The Cape Coast side finally won their first 3 points of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League campaign following a 2-1 victory against Dreams FC on Monday.
Ernest Thompson Quartey’s side are at the bottom of the log and will aim to slowly climb up the standings with a win against AshantiGold.
Dreams FC vs Hearts of Oak
Dreams FC will be looking to get back to winning ways on Sunday when they welcome wounded Hearts of Oak at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.
The Still Believe lads were beaten by Ebusua Dwarfs in their last game and they will be looking to put that defeat behind them as they welcome the Phobians.
Hearts of Oak, on the other hand, are coming back from a defeat against their bitterest rivals, Asante Kotoko and will be looking to get back on track after that defeat.
The Phobians have seven points after six games winning two drawing one and suffering three defeat. Hearts have to play above themselves if they plan to end Dreams unbeaten record at home.