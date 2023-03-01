Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics renew rivalry in Ga Mashie derby tonight

Hearts of Oak will renew their rivalry with Accra Great Olympics in their betPawa Premier League game at the Accra Sports Stadium tonight.
Both sides have huffed and puffed this season with Hearts of Oak going five games without a win against Great Olympics in their last five fixtures.
Great Olympics have won three and drawn two in their last five encounters. But the Phobians hold a five point advantage going into the fixture on Wednesday. The Dade Boys are winless in their last three games and sit in 13th place with 23 points.
The two-time League champions (1970,1974) are yet to win a game since the dismissal of Yaw Preko as Bismark Kobby Mensah has yet to find his feet. Hearts of Oak have 28 points and sit in 4th place after 18 games but have barely impressed in this campaign.
Caleb Amankwaa and Robert Addo Sowah are not available for the game as they continue to stay on the sidelines due to injury. The Phobians have won two, lost two and drawn one in their last five games.
Great Olympics have added Christopher Nettey to their stables but the former Asante Kotoko right back has yet to hit the ground running. Also in their team are Emmanuel Antwi, Samuel Ashie Quaye, Solomon Adomako, Razak Kasim and Abdul Razak Yussif who recently returned from the CHAN tournament in Algeria.
Slavko Matic’s Hearts of Oak have the likes of Gladson Awako, Salifu Ibrahim, Clinton Appiah, Suraj Seidu, Linda Mtange and Konadu Yiadom to fall on as they look for their first win in six attempts against their city rivals.
The match will be broadcast live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247 at 6pm.