Hearts of Oak and Samuel Boadu union is a match made in heaven - Togbe Afede

Heart of Oak board chairman Togbe Afede believes that the appointment of Samuel Boadu as the club's new head coach is a perfect one for each other.
The club on Monday completed the necessary formalities and signed the former Medeama coach on a three-and-half year contract where he will be paid $2,500 a month.
The 35-year-old is replacing Serbian Kosta Papic, who quit the club after just three months in charge.
Speaking at his unveiling, Boadu said he's waited for the opportunity to join the Phobians "for quite long" and vowed to bring out his best.
"I will like to use this opportunity to thank the President and the board of Hearts of Oak to let me be part of this beautiful family"
"I will like to say God bless them because I have been looking for this opportunity for quiet long and I believe this is the time for me to be part of Phobia family"
“I’m so proud of myself to be a coach for Phobia” he said.
Togbe Afede who couldn't hide his joy at the ceremony tasked Boadu to transform the Phobians into a very competitive team that can win trophies.
He is also hopeful the marriage will last for several years.
"Boadu joining us is a great testament to his belief in the vision and board of Hearts of Oak. We going for him is our expression of commitment to attract the best talents to the vision we share,'' he said.
His ambition falls in line with ours, we think we need someone like him and he also has confirmed his belief in the fact that needs a club like Hearts of oak to give him the ultimate platform to realise his true potential.
So this I believe is a match made in heaven and we expect mutually beneficial relationship that will last several years."
Samuel Boadu’s first five fixtures at Hearts of Oak
Hearts of Oak vs WAFA – 06-03-2021
Hearts of Oak vs Aduana Stars – 20-03-2021
AshantiGold SC vs Hearts of Oak – 27-03-2021
Hearts of Oak vs Inter Allies – 03-04-2021
Karela United vs Hearts of Oak – 10-04-2021