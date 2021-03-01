Video: Hearts of Oak unveils Samuel Boadu as new head coach

Hearts of Oak have appointed Samuel Boadu as their new head coach on a three and half year deal.
The former Medeama coach is replacing Kosta Papic who left the Club to join South African side Black Leopards.
Boadu on February 24 resigned from his position as the head coach of the Mauve and Yellow after being with the club since 2017.
His resignation came after the club's 2-0 victory over Eleven Wonders in the Ghana Premier League matchday 16 game on Wednesday afternoon.
READ ALSO: Medeama releases statement on Samuel Boadu's resignation as head coach
Boadu on Monday was unveiled by Hearts of oak and will lead the side in their League game this weekend.
According to Boadu, he's waited for the opportunity to join the Phobians "for quite long" and vowed to bring out his best.
"I'll bring my Heart out to work, " he said.
@HeartsOfOakGH unveiled their new head of technical team coach Samuel Boadu today. He has signed a 3 year deal with the Accra base club. #NhyiraSports pic.twitter.com/lyVtROiecI— Owusu Bempah Ayala (@Akwasi_Ayala) March 1, 2021
Samuel Boadu’s first five fixtures at Hearts of Oak
Hearts of Oak vs WAFA – 06-03-2021
Hearts of Oak vs Aduana Stars – 20-03-2021
AshantiGold SC vs Hearts of Oak – 27-03-2021
Hearts of Oak vs Inter Allies – 03-04-2021
Karela United vs Hearts of Oak – 10-04-2021