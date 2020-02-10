Hearts of Oak coach Odoom rues missed chances against Aduana Stars

Accra Hearts of Oak coach Edward Nii Odoom says he is not happy with his sides goalless stalemate with Aduana Stars in matchday 9 of the Ghana Premier League.
The Phobians were in cruise control and created numerous scoring opportunities but were unable to win the game at Dormaa.
Speaking after the game, the gaffer said he is not content with the results as he believes his outfit should have won the game rather than sharing the spoils.
Asked if he is happy about the results, he said, “No, I’m not happy because we were supposed to win the game”
“We hit the bar twice and had chances to score, so I’m not happy about the results. We needed the points badly because of the draw we had with Ashantigold”
The former Tema Youth trainer refused to attribute his side inability to score to hard luck, saying it’s about football.
The result means Hearts of Oak are winless in their last two games. They picked up draws in those two games against AshantiGold and Aduana Stars respectively.
Hearts of Oak will next lock horns with Bechem United on matchday 10 of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium. They are 9th on the league standings with 12 points.