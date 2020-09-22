Hearts of Oak coach Odoom welcomes the return of football

Accra Hearts of Oak coach Edward Odoom has welcomed the decision by the Ghana government for the return of football and believes it has come at the right time for his team.
Last Sunday, in his 17th Covid-19 address to the nation, President Akufo-Addo announced the lifting of the ban on contact sports, paving the way for the resumption of competitive football activities in Ghana.
"With respect to football, after due consultations with the Ghana Football Association, it has been decided that the Ghana Premier League and the Division One Football League will restart on Friday, 30th October, with a full regime of testing of the players, technical and management staff.
No spectators will be allowed at the training centres, and, when actual competition resumes, seating at all stadia will be limited to twenty-five percent (25%) capacity to ensure social distancing. Wearing of masks by spectators at stadia will be mandatory."
The gaffer Edward Odoom has welcomed this news saying, he has been waiting for this information for some time and will soon get down to work with the boys.
“We welcome this news from the President, and it is good news to all in the football industry as we can now go ahead with our plans for the new season”, Coach Odoom told Hearts Media.
“Soon, we will gather the boys together and begin our preseason as we look to prepare very well for the upcoming season which we know will be tough”, he added.
During the lockdown period, Coach Odoom engaged the players in scheduled training sessions mainly designed to keep them fit and ready for the return of football.
Football has been on suspension since March 16, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, leading to the cancellation of the 2019/2020 season.