Hearts of Oak didn't do enough to keep Joseph Esso - Benjamin Agyare

Benjamin Agyare believes Hearts of Oak didn't do enough work to retain the services of striker Joseph Esso.
The club on Friday parted ways with Esso who joined the club in 2017 from Ebusua Dwarfs. The news came as a shock to many who saw Esso as an integral part of the team.
Agyare is of the view that, the Rainbow club should have done their best to pay Esso's financial demands.
“Hearts of Oak should have given more than what he (Joseph Esso) demanded just to keep him at the club because when was the source of goals,” Agyare told Green FM.
“Joseph Esso should not have left because his position is more important than where I was playing and I think they (Hearts of Oak) didn’t do enough to get him to stay.
READ ALSO: Joseph Esso's financial demands for contract renewal were unrealistic - Hearts of Oak ...
The former Hearts of Lions defender Benjamin Agyare was part of a list of five players, Christopher Bonney, Aboubacar Traoré, Bernard Arthur and Joseph Esso who were released by the Ghanaian giants following the expiration of their contract on Friday.
According to him, he wanted his relationship with Hearts of Oak to continue.
"I was not surprised at the decision of the management but for me, I wanted to continue my career with them and the unfortunate happened."
Communications Director of the Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo, has insisted that the Accra based club planned on renewing the contract of the Esso however, the latter's financial demands he proposed were beyond the 2009 Ghana Premier League champions limit.
He added that, the Black Stars B striker was also not willing to sign a contract beyond a year.
“Joseph Esso opted for only one-year contract extension, the club wanted him to sign a two-year extension," he told Citi Sports.
“The club started engaging him more than a year ago, hoping he would change his mind but it never happened.
“Beyond that, the financial demands he was also making for that one-year extension were unrealistic so we had no option than to let him go,” he added.
Joseph Esso found the back of the net 3 times for Hearts of Oak in the truncated 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.