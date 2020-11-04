Hearts of Oak friendly against Medeama cancelled, new opponent named

Ghana Premier League giants Hearts Of Oak will play Division One side Proud United following the cancellation of their friendly game with Medeama SC.
The Phobians were scheduled to continue their pre-season preparations with a friendly match against Medeama on Wednesday, November 4, at the Glow Lamp Academy Park in Cape Coast, but the game is off.
However, they have named a new side in Division One club Proud United, with the clash to come off today at 3:00 pm.
"Our match against Medeama SC is off. Our new opponent is Proud United," the club posted.
After today's game, Hearts will then take on Elmina Sharks in another high profile game on Thursday at the same venue to roundup the two-weeks camping on Ghana’s western coast.
Hearts of Oak last weekend scored 11 goals in three similar encounters and, Coach Odoom will hope his charges will come to the party again with their scoring boots on.
Those games were against lower-tier sides Scientific Soccer Academy who were beaten 4-0; Lagos Town United who lost 6-1 and with elite division campaigners Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs who drew 1-1 with the Phobians.
After the two friendlies, Hearts of Oak is expected to return to Accra on Friday just a week before they trek to Dormaa to play Aduana Stars in their season opener at the Nana Agyemang Badu I, Park on November 14.