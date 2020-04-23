Hearts of Oak new signee aims to repay faith shown in him

Nuru Sulley has expressed his desire to help Hearts of Oak win more laurels following their decision to bring him back to the club.
Sulley on Tuesday signed for the Phobians on a two-year contract after terminating his contract with Lebanese club Naft Al-Junoob.
Nuru Sulley has rejoined the club he left six years ago, having featured for several clubs including Al-Nasr Benghazi, Tala'ea El Gaish, Al-Ittihad, Alanyaspor and Al-Mina.
READ ALSO: Nuru Sulley seals Hearts of Oak return
Speaking in a recent interview, Nuru Sulley says he could have joined a different club but chose the Rainbow family because he wants to repay the club with the experience he has gathered in the last 6 years.
“Many clubs held talks with me but I chose Accra Hearts of Oak simply because they have helped me in diverse ways.
“Hearts of Oak once gave me the platform, so the time is due for me to also help them achieve their aims with the little experience I have”, he noted.