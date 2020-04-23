Hearts of Oak new signee aims to repay faith shown in him

Nuru Sulley has expressed his desire to help Hearts of Oak win more laurels following their decision to bring him back to the club.

Sulley on Tuesday signed for the Phobians on a two-year contract after terminating his contract with Lebanese club Naft Al-Junoob.

Nuru Sulley has rejoined the club he left six years ago, having featured for several clubs including Al-Nasr Benghazi, Tala'ea El Gaish, Al-Ittihad, Alanyaspor and Al-Mina.

READ ALSO: Nuru Sulley seals Hearts of Oak return

Speaking in a recent interview, Nuru Sulley says he could have joined a different club but chose the Rainbow family because he wants to repay the club with the experience he has gathered in the last 6 years.