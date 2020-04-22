Nuru Sulley seals Hearts of Oak return

Nuru Sulley has sealed a move to Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak.
The defender has rejoined the club he left six years ago after a fruitful negotiations.The tough tackling defender has finally joined the Phobians who he has been training with for months. He joined as a free agent following his contract termination with Lebanese club Naft Al-Junoob.
Sulley has previously featured for several clubs including Al-Nasr Benghazi, Tala'ea El Gaish, Al-Ittihad, Alanyaspor and Al-Mina.
READ ALSO: 1. Hearts of Oak announce Eric Dizan signing
He left Hearts of Oak in 2014 after a three-year stay at the club. Hearts of Oak in the coming days will unveil him.
Sulley's addition is expected to aid the club build a solid defence as they aim to clinch their first title since 2009 when the Ghana Premier League resume.
Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak on Monday announced the signing of Ivorian international Eric Dizan. The Ivorian winger inked a 3-year-deal with the club.
The 26-year-old has had stints with Abidjan, RC Bettié and Ivoire Académie in the Ivorian top-flight.
A club statement on Monday read: Hearts of Oak is excited to announce the signing of winger, Eric Dizan. The Ivorian international has signed a three-year contract with the club.
READ ALSO: Hearts of Oak caution former players over 'uncomplimentary remarks' against Nyaho-Tamakloe