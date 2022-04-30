Hearts of Oak provide injury update on Robert Addo, Abdul-Aziz Nurudeen

Hearts of Oak defender Robert Addo Sowah remains to be out with an ankle injury the club has announced.
The defender sustained the injury in their Ghana Premier League week 24 fixture against Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
Addo Sowah has been out for 4 weeks and is but 'he is recovering from the ankle injury.'
“Defender Robert Sowah Addo is yet to resume training after picking up an injury in the game against Kotoko in Kumasi. He is gradually recovering from the ankle injury”, the club said in a statement.
The club also confirmed that midfielder Abdul-Aziz Nurudeen has re-joined his mates in training after weeks out of the due to injury.
Hearts of Oak host Dreams FC on Sunday in week 27 fixture of the Ghana Premier League.
The Phobians is presently positioned fifth on the league desk with 40 factors.