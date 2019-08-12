Hearts of Oak snap up goalkeeper Richard Attah

Hearts of Oak have completed the signing of goalkeeper Richard Attah ahead of the new season.
Free-agent Richard Attah joins the Phobians on a three-year contract after refusing to extend his contract with former club Elmina Sharks.
The goalkeeper becomes the Continental Club Masters third acquisition in this transfer window following the capture of Dominic Eshun and Bernard Arthur.
The shot-stopper was outstanding for his former club Elimina Sharks as he kept eight clean sheets in 11 matches in the GFA Normalization Committee Special Competition.
He replaces Ernest Sowah whose contract with Hearts of Oak was terminated by mutual consent weeks ago.
