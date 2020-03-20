Covid-19: Hearts of Oak heeds to GFA's warning

Hearts of Oak have heeded to GFA's warning by suspended its training activities.
The Ghana Football Association on Thursday sent a warning to all Clubs engaging in training activities to put a stop to it in compliance with President Akufo-Addo's directive.
The President in an address to the nation on March 15 said all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events, and religious events such as services in churches and mosques have been suspended for the next four weeks as part of measures to control the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.
The Phobians this week after giving their players a week off made a change of plans and called them back to continue with training activities at Pobiman.
However, the club on Friday, March 20 have announced that they have "suspended all training activities until further notice."
On Friday morning, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ghana hit 16.
Meanwhile, the GFA has closed its offices until further notice because of Coronavirus concerns.
The GFA says its members including clubs, Regional Football Associations among others are to use the online systems of the Association (email, Registration System - FIFA Connect) to communicate with the Secretariat until the offices reopen.
The GFA noted that it will continue to engage with the Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service on the next steps and inform its staff and stakeholders accordingly of any changes.