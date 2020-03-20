Covid-19: Hearts of Oak heeds to GFA's warning

Class 6 pupil dies in accidental drowning A class six (6) pupil has drowned in the Volta River. The incident occurred at…

Tunisia confirms first coronavirus death Tunisia has confirmed the first fatal case of coronavirus, a 72-year-old woman…

Covid-19: Ghana records first death Ghana has recorded it's first coronavirus death and the number of confirmed…

Stop all training activities - GFA to Clubs The Ghana Football Association have sent a warning to all Clubs engaging in…

Tunisia confirms first coronavirus death Tunisia has confirmed the first fatal case of coronavirus, a 72-year-old woman…