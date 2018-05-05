Hearts of Oak ship out four players

Ghana Premier League club, Accra Hearts of Oak have announced that, they have released four of their first team players.
The four players are Cosmos Dauda, goalkeeper Theophilus Jackson and defenders Evans Quao and Joshua Otoo.
New Managing Director of the club, Mark Noonan, before assuming the reigns warn that, players who do not make meaningful contribution to the club will be shown the exit.
With the second transfer window opened locally, the dismissed players can sign for clubs in the Ghana Premier League or head abroad when the window opens on 1 June.
Noonan Tweeted: '' I can confirm we have given 4 players, E. Quao, T. Jackson, J. Otoo and C. Dauda, permission to seek opportunities outside of Hearts. They are good men + professionals. With the window open, we felt it best to communicate our plans with them directly and transparently.
''We thank them for their service and will work with them throughout this transition period. Very difficult decisions all.''
Hearts of Oak have had a rough start to this year's Ghana Premier League but have picked up a few decent results on the road.
They currently lie 8th with four wins, three draws and four defeats.