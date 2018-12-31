Hearts Of Oak to unveil new 48-seater bus in January 2019

Accra Hearts Of Oak will unveil a new bus early in January when the team resumes training.
The Phobians have procured a 48-seater bus which will serve as the club's main source of transport when football bounces back in January.
The acquisition of the bus is seen as one of the major moves by Chief Executive Officer of the club Mark D. Noonan.
This comes after the club secured a mammoth kit sponsorship deal with Umbro a few months ago.
Under the leadership of Noonan, Hearts Of Oak have moved to their own training complex in Pobiman.
Read also: Hearts of Oak coach Kim Grant grants players two weeks break
The Phobians have undergone several changes at the club including the change of its logo on their 107th anniversary.
Source: Ghanasoccernet.com
Latest sports news in Ghana