Hearts of Oak unveil Dominic Eshun

Hearts of Oak have confirmed the signing of Dominic Eshun.
Eshun joins the Ghana Premier League giants from Karela United after months of legal tussle.
The Aiyinase based club last week announced that they have reached a deal with Hearts of Oak for the transfer of Dominic Eshun.
"We have reached an agreement with Hearts of Oak over the sale of Dominic Eshun. They [Hearts of Oak] have now rectified the errors made earlier," Karela United Director of Communications, Eric Alagidede told Kickgh.com
"Hearts of Oak acted as a professional club after the case was ruled in favour of us at the Player Status Committee of the FA.
"We wish Dominic Eshun all the best at his new club.
READ ALSO: