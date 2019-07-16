Hearts reach agreement with Karela to sign Dominic Eshun

Karela United and Hearts of Oak have reached an agreement over the transfer of Dominic Eshun.
In December 2018, Hearts of Oak announced the signing of the young winger from their fellow Premiership side Karela United but that approach was declared illegal.
Dominic Eshun was ordered by the Player Status Committee of the Ghana Football Association to return to the Aiyinase-based club after illegally signing for Rainbow Boys as he still has a contract with them until November 2019.
"We have reached an agreement with Hearts of Oak over the sale of Dominic Eshun. They [Hearts of Oak] have now rectified the errors made earlier," Karela United Director of Communications, Eric Alagidede told Kickgh.com
"Hearts of Oak acted as a professional club after the case was ruled in favour of us at the Player Status Committee of the FA.
"We wish Dominic Eshun all the best at his new club.
READ ALSO:
- Karela United winger Dominic Eshun joins Hearts of Oak
- Dominic Eshun ordered to re-join Karela United
- Karela ready to negotiate with Hearts over Dominic Eshun - Comm. Director