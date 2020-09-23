Hearts of Oak will be ready for new season - Fatawu Mohammed

Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu Mohammed is happy the ban on all contact sports has been lifted and said that they (players) are ready for the big take-off going into the new season.
President Akufo-Addo announced the easing of these restrictions last Sunday, in his 17th Covid-19 address to the nation.
And the Hearts of Oak skipper has welcomed this news insisting that the players have been starved for long and are eager to return to action.
“We welcome this news and, it is now time for us to get down to work as we look forward to the coming season with high hopes”, Fatawu told Hearts Media.
“We look forward to the start of preseason and, we are determined to go the extra mile to prepare ourselves well enough for the start of the new campaign.”
The Phobians are yet to announce arrangement for the start of the preseason campaign and the captain has revealed that they are waiting for the announcement from the technical department.
“As soldiers for the club, we are always on the standby for battle and, we are just waiting for the announcement for the start of our preseason programme”, Fatawu stated.
“Next season will be a good one for us if we prepare well for it, and, we are hopeful of a good preseason campaign to take us into the new season”, Fatawu said.
He also asked the fans for their support “we will need plenty of it going into the new season” and that they cannot fulfil this promise without the help of all Phobians.