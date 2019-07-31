Hearts will prosecute unauthorized dealers of Umbro Jerseys - CEO warns

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hearts of Oak Frederick Moore says his outfit will not take it kindly with anyone caught trying to replicate their Umbro jerseys.
The Rainbow Club unveiled their official kits for the new season early this month and there are fears some manufacturers will look to take advantage and populate the market with fake and cheaper versions.
The new Umbro jerseys since its unveiling have received great reviews and according to Moore whoever is caught trying to manufacture any of the replica jerseys will be prosecuted.
“Anybody who attempts to replicate our jerseys will be arrested because our logo is protected, so if anything like that happens the person will be prosecuted,”
"We are determined to make sure our supporters get quality, we are not selling it for profit, we have named a price that an average supporter can buy one.”
The Phobians on Monday resumed training to keep up their shape ahead of the new season after going on 5-week break.
