Heavyweight boxer Richard Lartey still in Ghana just 48 hours to fight in the UK - Here is why

Ghanaian Heavyweight Boxer Richard Lartey could miss out on a big opportunity to make a name on the international stage following a delay in securing a UK visa to travel for the Premier African Steak boxing bout.
The boxer who is with Cabic Promotions is set to fight highly rated Brit, Daniel Dubois at Wembley, London this Saturday, April 27 for the WBO Global heavyweight title.
This big dream could be jeopardized by the current situation regarding his visa.
This is a major worry for CEO of Cabic Promotions and Management, Ivan Bruce Cudjoe is appealing to the British High Commission to expedite the process.
"On Tuesday four of the visas came out and those were for the technical team but the main boxer's visa hasn't come, we have been checking but nothing concrete from the High Commission- all they keep telling us is that it is in process," he told Joy FM
"We were supposed to leave on Tuesday because the fight is on Saturday but plans have changed, if we had gotten it on Tuesday we would have left on Wednesday so he can go for the medicals.
"The Promoters have been calling the High Commission and till now we still haven't heard anything."
