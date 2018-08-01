Jimmy Cobblah urges Ghanaians to support Black Satellites as they face Benin

Head coach of the Black Satellites Jimmy Cobblah is calling on Ghanaians to rally behind the team ahead of the final round of qualifier for the Africa Youth Championship against Benin .
The Black Satellites will lock horns with Benin over the weekend.
The Black Satellites head coach said that the support of Ghanaians is very crucial for the boys to ensure victory.
"This is a national duty and I plead with Ghanaians to come cheer the boys on to victory and to pray for us too," he said.
"Football is not just physical, it is also spiritual too and whiles we playing on the pitch, they will also be praying for us and giving us the support and I believe by the end of the game we will be victorious," he added.
"It is normal that the Benin side have been in competition but that won't be a problem. This is why I have been in camp with the players even though it has not been for a long time, the boys look a bit sharp now and look a bit ready for the game,"
Ghana defeated the Young Fennec Warriors of Algeria 2-0 in Cape Coast in the previous Africa Youth Championship qualifying match prior to the pending Benin clash.