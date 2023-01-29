Holders Liverpool bow out of FA Cup after defeat to Brighton

Kaoru Mitoma's brilliant injury-time winner secured a 2-1 victory for Brighton over Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
The Japanese star decided the game with an incredible finish from a crowded penalty area following a free-kick, flicking a ball over Joe Gomez before volleying into the roof of the net.
In an open first half, both sides had efforts cleared off the line, Mohamed Salah for Liverpool and Ewan Ferguson for Brighton.
The deadlock was broken on the half-hour mark when Harvey Elliott was played through by Salah and he slipped a ball past Jason Steele and inside the far post.
Brighton equalised nine minutes later when Tariq Lamptey's low 30-yard strike from a cleared corner was deflected past Alisson Becker by Lewis Dunk.
Before the dramatic finish Mitomo created the best chance of the second half when Alisson denied Solly March from point-blank range after a great cross from the left flank.