I am happy to rejoin Kotoko - Maxwell Konadu

Maxwell Konadu rejoined Asante Kotoko as the club's new head coach on a two-year contract.
Konadu, 47, replaces Norwegian trainer Kjetil Zachariassen who was sacked few weeks ago after failing to qualify the Porcupines to the CAF Confederation Cup Group Stage.
He has been set a target to win the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League and qualify the team to the CAF Champions League.
This will be Konadu’s second spell with the 24-time Ghana Premier League champions.
Maxwell Konadu told Kotoko Express App: “I am back and can say that I am very delighted with the development. I thank the Management and the supporters for the confidence shown in me. I will do my best but will ask that the supporters to exercise patience as i am trying to improve the team.”
Maxwell was coach of Kotoko during the 2011/12 season when the Porcupine Warriors won their 22nd league title losing just 3 games.
Konadu was voted as the manager of the tournament at the 2019 WAFU tournament which the Black Stars B came second to Senegal in the final after losing on penalties.