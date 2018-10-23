I am ready for any club-Gilbert Fiamenyo

Former Hearts of Oak striker Gilbert Fiamenyo is currently unattached and has expressed his readiness to work with any possible admirers on the local scene.
The former Black Meteors striker says his doors are open to clubs that may seek for his services as a free agent.
The ex-Heart of Lions hit-man endured a torrid time with Kenyan top division side AFC Leopards following the various degree of injuries during his stint with them.
However, late last year, the one-time Hearts of Oak darling boy saw his dream of reuniting with his former employers being declined following his unimpressive performance during his assessment sessions by the then Scottish gaffer Frank Elliot Nuttall.
The bulky forward joined Libyan side Al Nasr SC after severing ties with AFC Leopards but couldn’t live up to his billings with the North African side and was subsequently released by them.
Fiamenyo said he is now in good shape to return to the pitch with any possible admirers for the domestic top-flight.
”I am a free agent now and ever ready to play for any club who may need my services,” the WAFA groomed forward told Accra-based Top FM.
Gilbert Fiamenyo was a member of the Black Meteors squad that participated in 2011 All African Games in Maputo.