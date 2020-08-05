I can't wait for 2020/21 GPL season to start - New Hearts striker Ademola Kuti

Nigerian import, Danjuma Ademola Kuti said he cannot wait for the new season to get started and that he is preparing himself to give off his very best for Accra Hearts of Oak.
The former Nigerian youth international signed a two-year deal with the Phobians back in May but is yet to feature for the capital club due to the suspension of football in Ghana due to the coronavirus pandemic.
With the Ghanaian borders yet to be opened due to the Covid-19 situation, Kuti remains in Nigeria and has been keeping fit on a training programme prepared for him by Hearts’ technical team.
Kuti told Hearts Media that he is itching to return to the pitch as soon as possible to continue what he likes doing best-playing football and scoring goals.
“I want football to return to Ghana and I am preparing well to play for Hearts of Oak and help the team win laurels as I seek to repay the trust the club has shown in me”, Kuti said.
“It’s not easy in this Covid-19 pandemic, but I am trying to manage the situation; I have been at home for a while and I can tell you it’s not easy to stay out of football”.
“I can’t wait to come back to start the game, join my new teammates in trying, playing matches and helping the team win on the pitch for the fans to be happy”.
He added that he has been in regular contact with Coach Nii Odoom who sends him messages check on him to find out how well he is coping with the situation.
“The Hearts of Oak family are very nice and wonderful people and, I want to return to Ghana as soon as possible to help the team and show off why they have signed me.”
With the transfer window opened in Ghana for the registration of players, it is a sign of hope that the return of the game is in sight as competitive football has not been played in the country since March.
Credit: Hearts of Oak