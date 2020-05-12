New Hearts of Oak signing Abednego Tetteh says he joined the club to fulfil a boyhood dream.
The former Bechem United striker yesterday completed his switch to the Accra based club on a three-year contract to augment coach Edward Nii Odoom's attack that is lacking firepower.
Tetteh who was part of the Bechem United team that won the FA Cup in 2016 says many clubs were after his signature but he had in his mind to move to only one place.
Opening up on what informed him to sign for the Continental Club Masters, the 29-year-old said he couldn't let pass the opportunity to make his boyhood dream come true.
"Hearts of Oak was part of the numerous clubs that contacted me but I chose them because I wanted to feel at home. From my infancy, I have been a fan of Hearts and all my family members are fans of the Oak Tree Club," Abednego Tetteh told Fox FM.
"My father is a staunch Hearts of Oak fan who is even called PHOBIA."
"It was the love I have for the club that propelled me to sign for the club and my family also influenced it."
The lanky striker also called on the club's teeming supporters to back the club with prayers.
"I will urge the supporters to continue to pray for the whole team but not for individual players. We are hoping and praying for COVID-19 to end so that we can continue our football season", he added.
With the league on suspension due to the spread of the Coronavirus, fans of the club will have to wait until football is safe to play again to see their new signing in action.