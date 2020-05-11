Official: Hearts of Oak capture striker Abednego Tetteh

Ghana Premier League club Hearts of Oak have completed the signing of striker Abednego Tetteh.
The lanky striker joins the 20-time Ghana Premier League champions on a 3-year contract.
A club statement on Monday read: "Hearts Of Oak is happy to announce the signing of striker, Abednego Tetteh. The goal poacher has signed a three-year contract with the club."
Abednego Tetteh officially becomes the fifth player to be announced by the club after Niger midfielder Abdourahamane Mamane Lawali, Ivorian midfielder Eric Dizan, defender Nuru Sulley and Nigerian striker Ademola Kuti.