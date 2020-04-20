I left Deportivo Alaves for China because of money - Wakaso

Black Stars midfielder Mubarak Wakaso says money was an instrumental factor when he chose China after leaving Deportivo Alaves.
Wakaso left the Spanish La Liga side during the January winter transfer window for Jiangsu Suning for an undisclosed fee.
The 29-year has not featured for his new club ever since making the switch due to the global coronavirus pandemic that has brought sporting activities to a halt.
Speaking in an interview, the midfielder revealed that the money offered by the Chinese club was too good to turn down.
“The truth is one, I went to china because of money," Wakaso said.
"I consulted and got many suggestions when I asked people’s opinion about the china move, I decided to go there because of the money involved Aside from the money, am going to play football there.
"The Chinese want to develop their league hence all the big signings, so people should understand that football is been played at china."
Meanwhile, Wakaso has waded into the Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi debate as to who is the better of the two. The Ghana international has faced the two countless times during his stay in Spain.
According to him, the Barcelona talisman Messi edges Ronaldo.
“Anytime I am asked this question I will be honest, I have played against the two players and I will say it’s difficult to stop Messi”, he told Angel Sports.
“It is extremely difficult to predict Messi when he is on the ball. I like the two players and they both have a different style of play”.