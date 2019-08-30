VIDEO: I want Manny Pacquiao rematch badly - Joshua Clottey

The former IBF Welterweight Champion Joshua "the hitter" Clottey says he will relish a dream rematch with Emmanuel Dapidran Pacquiao.
The Ghanaian boxer, who is coming out of retirement to fight Azizi Mponda of Tanzania on September 22, 2019, at Akropong PTC during the Odwira Festival Arena averred that he will grab an opportunity to fight the Filipino boxer again in order to write the wrongs.
“It is not my call. But I wish it was my call I would charge just One Ghana Cedi."
"I won’t charge any money for the match. If I get to the ring and the performance is not good, then no pay but if the performance is good, then I will charge for the match."
"I want that fight so badly just to redeem my image but that opportunity is not available. However, if it comes I will grab it."
"So many things happen when you are in the ring which you don’t know."
You can only talk until you meet that nightmare in the ring”
On March 14, 2010, Joshua Clottey lost to then WBO Champion Manny Pacquiao in the biggest of his career at Cowboys Stadium in Texas.
The challenger was all defensive in the 12 round bout against the world's best pound-for-pound fighter, losing by a unanimous decision, 120-108, 119-109 and 119-109.
After the bout, fight boxing pundits and fans questioned why the Ghanaian was not at his best in the match. Joshua however, claimed he suffered a severe round of diarrhoea after he ate a local Ghanaian dish, banku and okro stew prepared with 'kanwe' literally known as saltpetre that affected his performance.