Veteran football administrator Alhaji Gruzah has vowed to contest for the vacant Ghana Football Association Presidency in 2019.
The King Faisal Bankroller has declared himself the right man to turn around the fortunes of Ghana football.
Anas Aremeyaw Anas investigative piece have halted football activities in the country including the resignation of former GFA President, Kwesi Nyantekyi, who was caught taking money from the Tiger Eye PI group.
"I am the right person to be the next GFA president. I am the only one that save the game," Alhaji Gruzah told Happy FM.
"Just give me 4 years and I will turn around the game for the best. I will change a lot of things when I am the next GFA president," he added.
"Insha Allahu I will contest for the GFA presidency in 2019."
Alhaji Gruzah has stated that he will make SWAG President, Kwabena Yeboah his special aid in the performance of his role.
"The only thing that will prevent me from contesting next year is sickness.'
Alhaji Gruzahalso advised that no one should invest in Ghana football as this stands now.
“Though, I have benefited from doing football, currently I won’t advice anyone to invest in Ghana football now.”