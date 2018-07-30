Kotoko beat Susubiribi Football Club 1-0 to win Ohum Festival Cup

Kumasi Asante Kotoko beat Susubiribi football club by 1-0 to lift Ohum festival Trophy.
The game was played on Sunday, July 29, 2018, at the at Old Tafo Rovers Park.
Asante Kotoko won the game by penalty kick at when Kassim Yakubu brought down Kotoko forward Sonny Yakuba in the penalty area.
Kotoko skipper Amos Frimpong made no mistake from the spot as he buried the ball to give Kotoko the lead in the second half.
The Porcupine Warriors held onto the lead and won the game 1-0 to lift the Ohum Festival Trophy.
All official football activities are currently on hold and Kotoko PRO Obed Acheampong recently disclosed that they are in talks with Hearts of Oak to arrange a friendly.