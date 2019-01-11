Ibrahim Sunday cautions Kotoko over complacency against Coton Sport

Legendary Asante Kotoko winger, Ibrahim Sunday has cautioned his former side to guard against complacency ahead of the clash against Coton Sport in Yaounde on Sunday in the CAF Confederation Cup playoff first leg tie.
The Porcupine Warriors reached the final playoff round of the CAF Confederation Cup after edging out Kenya’s Kariobangi Sharks while Coton Sports dropped from the Champions League following a defeat to Egypt’s Ismaily Club.
The 1971 Africa Footballer of the Year believes the Porcupine Warriors lack the cutting edge to punish their regimented opponents.
"For me personally, I don't think Kotoko are yet there, they need to sharpen their attack and at least get a goal in Cameroon," he said.
"A positive result in Cameroon would ease the pressure on the team and help them focus on the qualification to the group stages."
The Porcupines Warriors are looking to garner a favourable result in the first leg to take into the second leg which is scheduled for the Baba Yara Stadium on January 20, 2019.
Asante Kotoko were earlier scheduled to fly straight to Yaounde in Unity Air, but the plan changed and they will now travel with Asky Airlines.